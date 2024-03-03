search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens week with continued strong gains

3 Mar, 2024 18:18
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Nova and Teve led the gains today as Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.81%, to 1,962.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83% to 1,997.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.05% to 415.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 379.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 814.4 million in equities and NIS 2.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.53% on Friday, at NIS 3.565/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.79% lower at NIS 3.855/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.57% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 7.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.58%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.85% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.50%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018