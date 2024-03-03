Sun: TASE opens week with continued strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.81%, to 1,962.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83% to 1,997.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.05% to 415.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.23% to 379.95 points. Turnover totaled NIS 814.4 million in equities and NIS 2.61 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.53% on Friday, at NIS 3.565/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.79% lower at NIS 3.855/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.29% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.57% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.54%.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 7.45% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.58%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.85% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.50%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 1.08%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 3, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.