Sun: TASE opens week with continuing strong gains

19 Jan, 2025 17:17
ICL and the banks led the market higher today as NICE and Elbit lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.07%, to 2,552.30 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.10% to 2,595.42 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.63% to 485.80 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 397.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.27 billion in equities and NIS 2.71 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.634% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.602/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.424% lower, at NIS 3.707/€.

On the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.34%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.77% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.61%.

Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.73% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 1.49%, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.59%, and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.91%.

Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 3.81% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.60%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.48% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.02%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) rose 0.57%, after falling sharply on Thursday.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 19, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.

