Sun: TASE opens week with strong gains

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today, reacting to Friday's gains on Wall Street and the further reaxation of the lockdown in Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.81%, to 1,406.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.84%, to 1,381.28 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.77%, to 395.38 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.35%, to 351.96 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.21 billion in equities and NIS 2.01 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.928% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.524/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.307% lower, at NIS 3.783/€.

On the market, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 6.88% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.45%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 5.86%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 5.32%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.36% on a large Asian deal, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.55%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 8.15%, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 8.75% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 8.81%. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 10.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.53% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 3.65%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.19% and Gazit-Globe Ltd. (TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 1.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020