Sun: TASE opens week with strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.64%, to 1,781.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.94%, to 1,762.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.46% to 349.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 369.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 804.1 million in equities and NIS 1.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.241% on Friday, at NIS 3.745/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.948% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.02% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.05%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.90% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.90%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.96%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.51% and and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.84%.

