search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE opens week with strong gains

4 Jun, 2023 18:13
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and ICL led the market strongly higher today but Tower fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.64%, to 1,781.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.94%, to 1,762.24 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.46% to 349.79 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 369.10 points. Turnover totaled NIS 804.1 million in equities and NIS 1.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.241% on Friday, at NIS 3.745/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.948% higher at NIS 4.035/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.02% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.05%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.90% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.90%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.47% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.96%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 4.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.51% and and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.84%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018