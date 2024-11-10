Sun: TASE opens week with very strong gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.60%, to 2,288.06 points - a new record, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.46% to 2,286.53 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.08% to 432.98 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 388.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.50 billion in equities and NIS 1.84 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.107% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.722/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.042% lower, at NIS 4.012/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 2.45% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 3.42% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.90%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.07% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 3.32%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 8.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 6.86% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA fell 0.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 0.79% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 0.87%.

