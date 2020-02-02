Sun: TASE plunges as coronavirus rattles markets

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, rattled by the spread of the coronavirus in China. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.85%, to 1,642.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.96% to 1,586.98 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.40%, to 403.63 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.40% to 365.94 points. Turnover was high for a Sunday totaling NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.056% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.448/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.029% at NIS 3.802/€.

On the market, all 35 shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today led by the big banks. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.35%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.80%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.39%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.42%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 6.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.78% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.77%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 4.15%, and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.13%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.59% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.91%.

