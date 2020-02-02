search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE plunges as coronavirus rattles markets

2 Feb, 2020 18:29
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

All 35 stocks in the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today led by the banks, Delek, Energean and Tower.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today, rattled by the spread of the coronavirus in China. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.85%, to 1,642.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.96% to 1,586.98 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.40%, to 403.63 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.40% to 365.94 points. Turnover was high for a Sunday totaling NIS 1.74 billion in equities and NIS 2.19 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.056% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.448/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.029% at NIS 3.802/€.

On the market, all 35 shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today led by the big banks. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.24% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.35%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.80%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.39%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 2.42%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 6.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.78% and Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.77%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 4.15%, and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) fell 4.13%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.59% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018