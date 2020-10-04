Sun: TASE rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today for the fourth-straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,330.04 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.99%, to 1,368.94 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.75%, to 490.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 355.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 635.5 million in equities and NIS 1.36 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.117% up from Friday at NIS 3.431/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.097% lower at NIS 4.020/€.

On the market, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 4.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 4.19% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.68%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.69% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.44%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.19% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.37%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.61%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.66% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 1.67%.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.82%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.60% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.75%.

