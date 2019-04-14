Sun: TASE rally continues despite Teva slump

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.80% to 1,598.88 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.74% to 1,472.72 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42% to 391.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.02% to 356.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 766.5 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.140% on Friday at NIS 3.578/$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.042% at 4.040/€.

On the market, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 3.44% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.57%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 3.38% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.05%. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) rose 2.98% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.26%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.09% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.80%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.90% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.70%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.26% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.44%.

