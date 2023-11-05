search
Sun: TASE rally gathers momentum

5 Nov, 2023 17:42
The banks, Delek and NICE rose strongly today while Harel led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as the war against Hamas moved into its fifth week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.25%, to 1,724.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.35%, to 1,741.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.39% to 335.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.80% to 366.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.16 billion in equities and NIS 1.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.656% on Friday, at NIS 3.988/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.426% higher at NIS 4.242/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.93% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.92%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.68% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.34%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.09% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWME) rose 5.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.15%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.82% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.93%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard Ltd. (TASE: ISCD) after extending its merger deadline with Harel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

