Sun: TASE rally gathers momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today as the war against Hamas moved into its fifth week. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.25%, to 1,724.26 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.35%, to 1,741.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.39% to 335.53 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.80% to 366.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.16 billion in equities and NIS 1.44 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.656% on Friday, at NIS 3.988/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.426% higher at NIS 4.242/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 3.48% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.93% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.92%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.68% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.34%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.09% and its Mediterranean energy exploration and production unit NewMed Energy (TASE: NWME) rose 5.04% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.15%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.82% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 4.93%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 1.45%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Isracard Ltd. (TASE: ISCD) after extending its merger deadline with Harel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 5, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.