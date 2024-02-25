search
Sun: TASE rally strengthens

25 Feb, 2024 17:38
Teva and Azrieli Group rose strongly today but NICE Systems and Tower lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.25%, to 1,938.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.25% to 1,969.78 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 409.37 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 378.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 779.60 million in equities and NIS 1.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.165% on Friday, at NIS 3.636/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.483% lower at NIS 3.935/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today, rising 3.99% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.41% and Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 5.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering & Industries (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.82%. Israel Phoenix Assurance Ltd. (TASE:PHOE1; PHOE5) rose 4.19% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 4.23%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.03% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.91%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.25%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.52% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.29%. Camtek (Nasdaq: CMTK; TASE: CMTK) fell 5.97% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

