Sun: TASE recovers more ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.09%, to 1,871.62 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,936.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.51% to 425.77 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.51% to 371.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 747.2 million in equities and NIS 1.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.315% lower, at NIS 3.480/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 1.141% lower, at NIS 3.518/€.

On the market, Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 3.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.76%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.92% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.64%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.95%.

Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.30%. Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (TASE: RADA; Nasdaq: RADA) rose 8.18% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 7.72%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 10, 2022.

