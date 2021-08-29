Sun: TASE resumes gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,767.42 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.60%, to 1,830.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.71% to 559.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.18% to 390.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 619.20 million in equities and NIS 1.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.342% on Friday, at NIS 3.232/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.214% higher at NIS 3.801/€.

On the market, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 6.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.08% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.27%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.07%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.35% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.38%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.30% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.07%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.19% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.14% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.15% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.53%.

