Sun: TASE resumes gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.71%, to 1,796.98 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.80%, to 1,800.14 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.04% to 344.66 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.04% to 367.68 points. Turnover totaled NIS 731.2 million in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.303% on Friday, at NIS 3.647/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.119% lower at NIS 4.022/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 1.69% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.60%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.10% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.34% rose 0.83%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.66% and Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.96% and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 1.16%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.05%.

