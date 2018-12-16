search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE resumes slump as Teva tumbles

16 Dec, 2018 17:35
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva, Perrigo and Gazit-Globe led the sharp falls on the market today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in line with international markets on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.94% to 1,565.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.80% to 1,415.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.72% to 354,67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.71% to 340.76 points. Trading turnover was NIS 394.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.480% at NIS 3.771/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.258% at 4.259/€.

On the market, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 4.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.42% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.54%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.63%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.07% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.90%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.04% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.29%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 0.37%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 16, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018