Sun: TASE resumes slump as Teva tumbles

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in line with international markets on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.94% to 1,565.00 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.80% to 1,415.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.72% to 354,67 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.71% to 340.76 points. Trading turnover was NIS 394.8 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.480% at NIS 3.771/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.258% at 4.259/€.

On the market, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) fell 4.43% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 3.42% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.54%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.63%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.07% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.90%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.04% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 3.29%.

Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 0.37%.

