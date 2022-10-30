Sun: TASE resumes strong form

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.91%, to 1,951.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,973.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 385.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 367.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 667.5 million in equities and NIS 1.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.539% on Friday, at NIS 3.544/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.362% lower at NIS 3.526/€.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.43% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.52%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.01%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.62%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.75%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 7.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on the day's biggest trading turnover and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.