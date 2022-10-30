search
Sun: TASE resumes strong form

30 Oct, 2022 18:53
The banks led the market higher today but Energix fell strongly on the day's biggest trading turnover.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.91%, to 1,951.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,973.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.59% to 385.45 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 367.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 667.5 million in equities and NIS 1.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.539% on Friday, at NIS 3.544/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.362% lower at NIS 3.526/€.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.43% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.52%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.75%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.01%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.62%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.75%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) fell 7.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, on the day's biggest trading turnover and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.99%.

