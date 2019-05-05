Sun: TASE rises despite Gaza rockets

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the intensive rocket fire from Gaza on southern Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10% to 1,598.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,461.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 379.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 357.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 456 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.083% on Friday at NIS 3.601$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.345% at 4.019/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.88% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.55%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.36%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.51%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.55%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.11% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.99%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.445 and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

