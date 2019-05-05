search
Sun: TASE rises despite Gaza rockets

5 May, 2019 18:41
Globes correspondent

Opko and Perrigo led the market higher today but Teva slipped.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today despite the intensive rocket fire from Gaza on southern Israel. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.10% to 1,598.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27% to 1,461.44 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.40% to 379.18 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.06% to 357.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 456 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.083% on Friday at NIS 3.601$ from Thursday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.345% at 4.019/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.88% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.55%. Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 1.36%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 0.60% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.51%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 6.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.55%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.11% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.99%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.445 and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 5, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

