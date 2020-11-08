Sun: TASE rises for fifth-straight session

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.33%, to 1,378.52 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.48%, to 1,422.74 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.59%, to 505.81 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 357.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 615.8 million in equities and NIS 1.60 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.118% lower on Friday at NIS 3.377/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.238% higher at NIS 4.003/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 5.75%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.97% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 3.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.79% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.70%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.01% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.10%. Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) fell 4.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.41%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.79% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.84%.

