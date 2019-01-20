search
Sun: TASE rises for fourth-straight session

20 Jan, 2019 18:01
Perrigo and IFF led the market higher today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fourth straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.06% to 1,527.13 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97% to 1,381.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.10% to 362.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 344.14 points. Trading turnover was NIS 615.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.108% at NIS 3.692/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.067% at 4.208/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.67% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 3.31% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.51%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.41%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.57% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.98%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.41%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.07%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.39% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) rose 0.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

