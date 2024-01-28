Sun: TASE rises led by banks

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,838.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 1,871.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 388.65 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 374.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 846.90 million in equities and NIS 1.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.135% on Friday, at NIS 3.707/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.275% lower at NIS 4.021/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.15%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.6%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 4.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.51% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.12%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.26%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.40% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.56%.

