Sun: TASE rises led by banks

28 Jan, 2024 17:33
The banks rose strongly today, lifting the Tel Aviv 35 Index, as NICE Systems and Camtek both declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.64%, to 1,838.92 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.56% to 1,871.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.18% to 388.65 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 374.71 points. Turnover totaled NIS 846.90 million in equities and NIS 1.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.135% on Friday, at NIS 3.707/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.275% lower at NIS 4.021/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 3% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 3.15%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 4% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 3.6%. First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 4.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.51% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 1.12%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.26%, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.40% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.56%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

