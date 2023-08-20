Sun: TASE rises on thin trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.30%, to 1,834.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.26%, to 1,854.39 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.42%, to 376.31 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 360.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 438 million in equities and NIS 961 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.53% higher, at NIS 3.7930/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.19% higher, at NIS 4.1206/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and closed flat. Bank Leumi rose 0.41%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.16%; Tower Semiconductor rose 1.48%; and Discount Bank closed flat.

Notable advancers today were Paz, up 6.97%; Oramed, up 6.77%; and LivePerson, up 5.23%. Turpaz Industries fell 5.28%; Equital fell 3.71%; and Maytronics fell 3.42%.

