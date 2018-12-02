search
Sun: TASE rises strongly

2 Dec, 2018 17:53
Opko and Tower led the gains today while all the big banks rose.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.45% to 1,653.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.42% to 1,489.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.29% to 377.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 343.39 points. Trading turnover was NIS 570.2 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.243% at NIS 3.701/$ on Friday and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.317% at 4.211/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 7.57% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 4.1%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.58% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.55%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.94%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.17% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.80%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 0.25% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was unchanged.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 2, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

