Sun: TASE slips at start of week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,914.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.36%, to 1,976.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.87% to 430.54 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.38% to 376.28 points. Turnover totaled NIS 665.1 million in equities and NIS 1.81 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.405% lower, at NIS 3.441/$ on Friday. Against the euro, the shekel was set 0.344% lower, at NIS 3.505/€.

On the market, LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 7.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 5.64%. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.82%, and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 1.47%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.24% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.83% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.25%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.24% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.39% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 24 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.