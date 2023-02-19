Sun: TASE slips at start of week

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.52%, to 1,793.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.69%, to 1,810.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 354.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 365.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 756.9 million in equities and NIS 1.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.791% on Friday, at NIS 3.566/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.158% higher at NIS 3.794/€.

On the market, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.49% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 0.79%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.20%, and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 1.28%. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 2.42% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) fell 2.28%

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.30%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.16%, and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.43%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.71% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.52%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.