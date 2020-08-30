Sun: TASE slips despite Teva gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,409.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,436.86 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 497.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 361.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 680.1 million in equities and NIS 2.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate down 0.030 on Friday at NIS 3.368/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.737% higher, at NIS 4.004/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.92%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.90% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.26%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.73% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.23%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 4.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results./ Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.66%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91%.

