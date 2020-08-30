search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE slips despite Teva gains

30 Aug, 2020 19:22
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and Opko led the TASE down today but Teva and Phoenix bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,409.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.17%, to 1,436.86 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 497.28 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 361.78 points. Turnover totaled NIS 680.1 million in equities and NIS 2.50 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar rate down 0.030 on Friday at NIS 3.368/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.737% higher, at NIS 4.004/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.51% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.92%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.90% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 0.26%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Nasdaq: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.73% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.23%. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 4.23% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after reporting strong second quarter results./ Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.66%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.91%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 30, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018