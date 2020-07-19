Sun: TASE slips in thin trading

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,386.84 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.02%, to 1,374.97 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.81%, to 464.07 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.35%, to 347.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 515.4 million in equities and NIS 1.46 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.584% higher on Friday at NIS 3.447/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.527% higher, at NIS 3.903/€.

On the market, Fattal (Holdings) 1998 Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 3.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 3.33% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.12%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.17%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.49%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.28% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.77%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 2.81% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.52% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 0.35%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.97% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 19, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020