Sun: TASE slumps as Teva plunges

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.86%, to 1,881.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.63%, to 1,968.80 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.87% to 431.93 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.50% to 376.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 2.77 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.877% on Friday, at NIS 3.419/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.551% higher at NIS 3.588/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 9.28% and LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE: LPSN) fell 14.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.92% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.73%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.67%, on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.59%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.68%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 4.08%.

Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) rose 1.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 0.79% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.57%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 2.41% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 6.26%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 8, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.