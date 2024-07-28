Sun: TASE slumps following deadly Golan attack

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today in the wake of the deadly attack on the Golan Heights. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.25%, to 2,003.93 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.40% to 2,004.52 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.32% to 415.95 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.53% to 380.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.17 billion in equities and NIS 1.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.739% on Friday, at NIS 3.680/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.721% higher at NIS 3.993/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 1.42% on the day's biggest trading turnover. fell 0.63%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 2.54% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 3.41. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.60% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 1.89%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.71% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 3.79%, and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 2.69%.Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.67% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.08%.

Only two stocks rose on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.19%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.39%.