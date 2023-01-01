Sun: TASE starts 2023 on the wrong foot

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today in the first session of 2023. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.83%, to 1,782.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.68%, to 1,801.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.61% to 354.23 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.13% to 364.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 675.4 million in equities and NIS 1.32 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.34% on Friday, at NIS 3.519/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.098% lower at NIS 3.753/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 6.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 3.85% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK rose 5.58%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.80% and

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.47%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 1.57% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.01% Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.84% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.23%.

