search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE starts week higher, led by Teva

23 Oct, 2022 18:56
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The banks and Teva led the gains today as only five stocks in the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.98%, to 1,906.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,930.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 381.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.25% to 364.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 832 million in equities and NIS 1.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.253% on Friday, at NIS 3.560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.199% higher at NIS 3.480/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.95%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.23%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.38%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industries Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.46%, Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 2.39% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.90%.

Only five stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today with Mivne Real Estate K.D. Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) declining 1.28% for the biggest fall.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 23, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018