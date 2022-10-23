Sun: TASE starts week higher, led by Teva

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.98%, to 1,906.48 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,930.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.38% to 381.06 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.25% to 364.69 points. Turnover totaled NIS 832 million in equities and NIS 1.68 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.253% on Friday, at NIS 3.560/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.199% higher at NIS 3.480/€.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, rising 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.95%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.23%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.38%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shapir Engineering and Industries Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 2.46%, Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 2.39% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.90%.

Only five stocks on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today with Mivne Real Estate K.D. Ltd. (TASE: MVNE) declining 1.28% for the biggest fall.

