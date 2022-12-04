Sun: TASE starts week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.25%, to 1,870.21 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.22%, to 1,907.82 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 372.51 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.24% to 367.05 points. Turnover totaled NIS 604.6 million in equities and NIS 1.73 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.025% on Friday, at NIS 3.379/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.185% lower at NIS 3.561/€.

On the market, Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 5.02% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 0.94% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 3.81%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.37%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.19%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.30% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) fell 0.80%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.395 on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.28% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 1.83% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

