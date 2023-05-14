Sun: TASE starts week lower

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.40%, to 1,795.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.43%, to 1,803.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.79% to 348.41 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.09% to 370.48 points. Turnover totaled NIS 805.5 million in equities and NIS 914.3 million in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.027% on Friday, at NIS 3.642/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.028% lower at NIS 3.981/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.31%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.55% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.15%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) fell 2.51% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.36%.

Energix Renewable Energies (TASE: ENRG) rose 4.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.17% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.38% Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 2.34% and

