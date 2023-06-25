Sun: TASE starts week on downturn

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.61%, to 1,758.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index 1.62%, to 1,778.37 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.33%, to 358.93 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.17%, to 360.53 points. Turnover totaled NIS 662 million in equities and NIS 1.28 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was flat, at NIS 3.6280/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 1.05% lower, at NIS 3.9439/€.

Big Shopping Centers led trading today, and fell 1.61%. Airport City fell 1.00%; Bank Leumi fell 1.22%; Discount Bank fell 2.80%; and Formula fell 2.70%.

Notable advancers today were Liveperson, up 5.54%; Zephyrus, up 4.88%; and Tadiran, which reported a first deal to provide charging services for electric buses to a Jerusalem bus company, up 2.83%. Oramed fell 13.70%; Equital fell 4.45%; and Camtek fell 4.40%.

