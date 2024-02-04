search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE starts week on uptick led by NICE

4 Feb, 2024 18:00
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

NICE Systems and the banks led the market higher today as real estate stocks fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,830.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34% to 1,855.39 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 385.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 377.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 707.5 million in equities and NIS 1.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.246% on Friday, at NIS 3.644/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.446% higher at NIS 3.968/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.18%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.57% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.83% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.51%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.83%, NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.07%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.07%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 1.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.52%, Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.46% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.64%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018