Sun: TASE starts week on uptick led by NICE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.70%, to 1,830.57 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34% to 1,855.39 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.74% to 385.94 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.16% to 377.27 points. Turnover totaled NIS 707.5 million in equities and NIS 1.54 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.246% on Friday, at NIS 3.644/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.446% higher at NIS 3.968/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.18%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.57% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.83% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 1.51%.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.70% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ rose 0.83%, NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 1.07%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.07%.

Mivne Real Estate (TASE: MVNE) fell 1.82% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.52%, Melisron (TASE: MLSR) fell 1.46% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 1.64%.

