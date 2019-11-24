Sun: TASE starts week positively

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,660.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28%, to 1,592.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64%, to 381.0 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 369.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 481 million in equities and NIS 1.7 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.46/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.832/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.73%. Bank Leumi rose 0.40%; Discount Bank fell 1.29%; Shufersal fell 0.67%; and Teva fell 2.39%.

Kamada rose 18.19%, following news that private equity fund FIMI had taken a stake in the company. Elco, which reported third quarter results today, rose 5.36%. Maytronics fell back 3.34%. Bet Shemesh engines, another company reporting today, fell 3.21% ; Partner fell 2.65%; and Hadera Paper fell 2.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019