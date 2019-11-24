search
Sun: TASE starts week positively

24 Nov, 2019 19:51
The main indices rose today, although among the leading stock there were falls for Discount Bank, Shufersal and Teva. Kamada was the day's outstanding advancer.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,660.08 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.28%, to 1,592.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.64%, to 381.0 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04%, to 369.41 points. Turnover totaled NIS 481 million in equities and NIS 1.7 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.14% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.46/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.07% higher, at NIS 3.832/€.

Bank Hapoalim led trading today, and rose 0.73%. Bank Leumi rose 0.40%; Discount Bank fell 1.29%; Shufersal fell 0.67%; and Teva fell 2.39%.

Kamada rose 18.19%, following news that private equity fund FIMI had taken a stake in the company. Elco, which reported third quarter results today, rose 5.36%. Maytronics fell back 3.34%. Bet Shemesh engines, another company reporting today, fell 3.21% ; Partner fell 2.65%; and Hadera Paper fell 2.61%.

