Sun: TASE starts week positively

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.95%, to 1,892.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 1,960.96 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.47%, to 416.37 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 360.91 points. Turnover totaled NIS 950 million in equities and NIS 1.93 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the shekel strengthened against the dollar and the euro on Friday. The representative shekel-dollar rate fell 1.56%, to NIS 3.412/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate fell 1.87%, to NIS 3.5514/€.

Delek Group led trading today, and rose 5.57%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.75%; ICL rose 1.91%; Bank Leumi fell 0.81%; and Discount Bank fell 0.16%.

Notable advancers today were ElectReon, up 10.43% after it announed an agreement with bus company Electra Afikim; Inrom, up 8.55%; Shufersal, up 7.07%; Delta Galil, up 6.79%; and Bonus Biotech, up 6.60%. Danel fell 6.95%, Azorim fell 4.26%, and Property & Building fell 3.82%.

