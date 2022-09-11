Sun: TASE starts week positively

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.22%, to 2,011.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.18%, to 2,062.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.76%, to 422.52 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.14%, to 357.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 764 million in equities and NIS 1.16 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.23% lower, at NIS 3.4170/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.50% higher, at NIS 3.4493/€.

Delek Group led trading today, and rose 1.77%. Bank Hapoalim rose 0.72%; ICL rose 1.44%; Bezeq rose 0.42%; and Discount Bank rose 1.40%.

Notable advancers today were RADA, up 9.58%; Levinstein Properties, up 5.23%; and Energean, up 5.04%. Meditr Tower fell 2.46% and Nayax fell 2.28%.

