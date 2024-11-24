Sun: TASE starts week positively

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.02%, to 2,283.22 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.00%, to 2,305.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.92%, to 430.74 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.12%, to 386.70 points. Turnover was NIS 900 million in equities and NIS 2.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.13% lower, at NIS 3.7280/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.89% lower, at NIS 3.8546/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 2.78%. Bank Hapoalim rose 2.71%; Elbit Systems fell 1.19%; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.31%; and El Al fell 1.50%.

Notable advancers today were Shikun & Binui, up 7.17%; Kenon Holdings, which announced that it would sell shares in ZIM, and rose 6.49%; and Strauss Group, up 6.20%. Camtek fell 2.18%, and Delta Brands fell 2.17%.

