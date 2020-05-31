search
Front > TASE report

Sun: TASE starts week sharply lower

31 May, 2020 20:09
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Fattal and Melisron led the TASE down today but Ormat bucked the market.

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.72%, to 1,415.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.44%, to 1,394.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46%, to 431.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28%, to 357.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 1.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.086% higher on Thursday before the Shavuot holiday, at NIS 3.502/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% lower, at NIS 3.853/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 8.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 6.42% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.57%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.98% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.98%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell only 0.10% after posting strong first quarter results.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.14%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.87% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018