Sun: TASE starts week sharply lower

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.72%, to 1,415.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.44%, to 1,394.61 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.46%, to 431.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28%, to 357.32 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.04 billion in equities and NIS 1.70 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.086% higher on Thursday before the Shavuot holiday, at NIS 3.502/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% lower, at NIS 3.853/€.

On the market, Fattal Holdings (1989) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) fell 8.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 6.42% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 4.57%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.89% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.98% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.98%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell only 0.10% after posting strong first quarter results.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.14%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.87% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.30%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 31, 2020

