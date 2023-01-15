Sun: TASE starts week with strong rise

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.38%, to 1,845.49 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.55%, to 1,876.98 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.62%, to 368.13 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 355.17 points. Turnover totaled NIS 692 million in equities and NIS 1.45 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the shekel-dollar representative rate was set 0.55% lower, at NIS 3.4100/$, and the shekel-euro representative rate was set 0.24% higher, at NIS 3.6973/€.

Bank Leumi led trading today, and rose 1.78%. Bank Hapoalim rose 1.78%; ICL rose 3.22%; Azrieli Group rose 2.36%; and Teva fell 0.92%.

Notable advancers today were Opko Health, up 18.56%; ICL parent company Israel Corp., up 6.27%; Prashkovsky Investments and Construction, up 5.82%; and Israel Land Development, up 5.63%. Property & Building fe;; 5.47%, and Nayax fell 3.35%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.