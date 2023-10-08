Sun: TASE tanks after Hamas attack

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell very sharply today following yesterday morning's surprise Hamas attack from Gaza. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 6.47%, to 1,712.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 6.69%, to 1,734.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 5.02% to 345.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 1.67% to 363.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 1.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.104% on Friday before the Hamas attack began, at NIS 3.863/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.444% higher at NIS 4.073/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 8.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 10% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 6.95%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 8.78% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5)fell 6.82%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.58%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.58% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.2%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was the only stock to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rising 1.71%, after last week's sharp falls.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.