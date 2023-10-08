search
Sun: TASE tanks after Hamas attack

8 Oct, 2023 18:19
The banks led the steep falls as Teva bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell very sharply today following yesterday morning's surprise Hamas attack from Gaza. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 6.47%, to 1,712.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 6.69%, to 1,734.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 5.02% to 345.15 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 1.67% to 363.67 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.19 billion in equities and NIS 1.43 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.104% on Friday before the Hamas attack began, at NIS 3.863/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.444% higher at NIS 4.073/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 8.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 10% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 6.95%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 8.78% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5)fell 6.82%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 13% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 3.58%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.58% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 3.2%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) was the only stock to rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, rising 1.71%, after last week's sharp falls.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 8, 2023.

