Sun: TASE tanks as US-China trade war hits hard

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 3.23% to 1,543.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 3.08% to 1,459.73 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.11% to 363.33 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.17% to 365.46 points. Trading turnover was NIS 601.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.397% on Friday at NIS 3.511/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.420% at 3.885/€.

On the market, 34 of the 35 shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index fell today, most of them strongly, following the steep falls on world markets on Friday as the US-China trade war escalated. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 6.72% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.10% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 5.29%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.01%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 4.31% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 5.44%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 3.29% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 2.54%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) was the only Tel Aviv 35 Index share to rise in price today, up 3.47%, following the publication of strong second quarter financial results.

