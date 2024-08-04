search
Sun: Tech cos lead heavy TASE losses

4 Aug, 2024 17:59
Chip companies Nova, Camtek and Tower slumped as Fattal bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today following heavy losses on Wall Street on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.50%, to 1,933.92 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.27% to 1,922.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.24% to 397.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.45% to 381.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 983 million in equities and NIS 1.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.396% on Friday, at NIS 3.807/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.518% higher at NIS 4.111/€.

On the market, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 10.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 10.14%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.02% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 5.39%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.78% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.74%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.29% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.69%.

