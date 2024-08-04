Sun: Tech cos lead heavy TASE losses

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell sharply today following heavy losses on Wall Street on Friday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 2.50%, to 1,933.92 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 2.27% to 1,922.62 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 3.24% to 397.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.45% to 381.44 points. Turnover totaled NIS 983 million in equities and NIS 1.30 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.396% on Friday, at NIS 3.807/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.518% higher at NIS 4.111/€.

On the market, Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 10.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 10.14%, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 6.02% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 5.39%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.78% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.74%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.78%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 2.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.48%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.29% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 0.69%.