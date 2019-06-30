search
Sun: Tel Aviv 35 Index ends H1 up 9.1%

30 Jun, 2019 18:44
Pharmaceutical stocks Teva, Perrigo and Opko rose strongly today but Leumi fell on the news that its CEO is stepping down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20% to 1,598.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19% to 1,485.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.38%% to 373.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 362.27 points. Trading turnover was NIS 669.8 million.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 9.1% in the first half of 2019 and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 11.3%. The TA Real Estate Index rose by more than 30%.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.447% on Friday at NIS 3.566/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.334% at 4.062/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.79%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.18% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 22.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.68% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.03%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.28%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.96%, and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.47%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.42%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on the news that CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach is stepping down.

