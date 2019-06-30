Sun: Tel Aviv 35 Index ends H1 up 9.1%

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.20% to 1,598.05 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.19% to 1,485.16 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.38%% to 373.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 362.27 points. Trading turnover was NIS 669.8 million.

The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 9.1% in the first half of 2019 and the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 11.3%. The TA Real Estate Index rose by more than 30%.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.447% on Friday at NIS 3.566/$, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.334% at 4.062/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.79%, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.18% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 22.30% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 3.68% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.03%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.28%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.96%, and LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 4.47%.

Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.42%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.79% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover on the news that CEO Rakefet Russak-Aminoach is stepping down.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 30, 2019

