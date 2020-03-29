Sun: Teva, Delek lead renewed TASE declines

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange resumed their declines today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,267.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,217.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97%, to 316.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.53%, to 340.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 2.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.717% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.598/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.088% lower, at NIS 3.965/€.

On the market, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 8.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.56% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.05%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 6.78%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.12% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.16%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 13.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 10.75%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 8.28% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 7.50%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.07%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.87% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020