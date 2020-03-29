search
Sun: Teva, Delek lead renewed TASE declines

29 Mar, 2020 18:36
Teva, Delek and Ormat led the TASE down but Leumi, Hapoalim and Discount bucked the market.

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange resumed their declines today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.05%, to 1,267.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.19%, to 1,217.43 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.97%, to 316.04 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.53%, to 340.49 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.05 billion in equities and NIS 2.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.717% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.598/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.088% lower, at NIS 3.965/€.

On the market, Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 8.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.56% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.05%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 6.78%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.12% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.16%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 13.07% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 10.75%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) rose 8.28% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 7.50%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.07%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.87% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.55%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 29, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

