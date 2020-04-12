Sun: Teva, Delek rises maintain TASE rally

Shares on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange continued rising today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.50%, to 1,357.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.60%, to 1,333.48 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.88%, to 361.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.79%, to 351.47 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.41 billion in equities and NIS 1.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, last Tuesday before the Passover holiday, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.634% lower than Monday's rate, at NIS 3.6040/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.028% lower, at NIS 3.900/€. On the market, Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 12.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.33%, and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 8.70%. International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 10.23%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 9.15% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 8.13%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.34% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.21% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.27%.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) fell 4.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shapir Engineering and Industry (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.85%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 12, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020