Sun: Teva, Fox, Electra stand out as TASE rises

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.60%, to 1,674.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,592.25 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.40%, to 377.80 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 369.50 points. Turnover totaled NIS 607 million in equities and NIS 1.92 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.29% lower, at NIS 3.4780/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.04% lower, at NIS 3.8323/€.

Fashion company Fox led trading today, and rose 5.89%, after releasing third quarter results showing 36% growth in revenue in comparison with the corresponding quarter of 2018, thanks to internal consolidation. Teva rose 5.73%, on news of a favorable ruling for Johnson & Johnson in the opioids case in Oklahoma; Bank Leumi rose 0.51%; Electra Consumer Products rose 4.72% after reporting a third quarter profit of NIS 127 million, up from NIS 14 million in the corresponding quarter, largely thanks to the results of its mobile telephony unit Golan Telecom, which reported improved operating results and a large one-time refund from the Ministry of Communications for frequencies that the company returned to the ministry; and Bank Hapoalim rose 0.92%.

On the negative side, Azrieli Group fell 2.57%; Nice Systems fell 2.31%; and Tower Semiconductor fell 2.15%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019