Sun: Teva, NICE lead TASE rebound

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.53%, to 1,562.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.26%, to 1,621.68 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.17%, to 579.74 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.12% to 370.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 922.2 million in equities and NIS 1.49 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.181% higher on Friday, at NIS 3.318/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.683% lower, at NIS 3.957/€.

On the market, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.01% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.90%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.14%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.22% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.49%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.39% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.87%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 0.88% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 0.64% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.82% after raising NIS 700 million in a share offering.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 7, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021