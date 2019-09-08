Sun: Teva, Perrigo lead TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.63% to 1,572.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58% to 1,489.77 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29% to 373.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 365.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 623.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.142% on Friday at NIS 3.517/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.041% at 3.884/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.80% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.05%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.07% and International Flavor and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF). Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.45%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.25%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.78% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

