Sun: Teva, Perrigo lead TASE higher

8 Sep, 2019 17:51
Globes correspondent

Teva, Perrigo and IFF led the gains on the market today while melisron and Elbit led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.63% to 1,572.16 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.58% to 1,489.77 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.29% to 373.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 365.00 points. Trading turnover was NIS 623.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.142% on Friday at NIS 3.517/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.041% at 3.884/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.80% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 4.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.05%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 2.07% and International Flavor and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF). Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.45%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.09% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.25%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.78% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.08% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 8, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

