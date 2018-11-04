Sun: Teva climbs further

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,609.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,456.62 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 384.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 345.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.26 billion in equities and 1.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.6910/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 4.2229/€.

Teva led trading today, and climbed a further 0.97% following the strong quarterly financials and guidance it released last week. Fox rose 2.33%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.08%; Israel Chemicals fell 0.27%; and Bank Leumi rose 0.09%. Notable advancers were Ormat, up 3.03%, and Opko Health, up 2.28%. AudioCodes fell 1.78% and Electra fell 1.2%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2018

