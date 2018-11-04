search
Front

Sun: Teva climbs further

4 Nov, 2018 18:59
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The main indices fell today, but Teva is still basking in the glow of its third quarter results.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.10%, to 1,609.81 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.11%, to 1,456.62 points. The BlueTech Global Index rose 0.61%, to 384.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.09%, to 345.94 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.26 billion in equities and 1.02 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market on Friday, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.41% lower, at NIS 3.6910/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.13% higher, at NIS 4.2229/€.

Teva led trading today, and climbed a further 0.97% following the strong quarterly financials and guidance it released last week. Fox rose 2.33%; Bank Hapoalim fell 0.08%; Israel Chemicals fell 0.27%; and Bank Leumi rose 0.09%. Notable advancers were Ormat, up 3.03%, and Opko Health, up 2.28%. AudioCodes fell 1.78% and Electra fell 1.2%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018