Sun: Teva declines as TASE corrects downwards

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,719.96 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.06% to 1,661.73 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.63%, to 427.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 357.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 774.8 million in equities and NIS 1.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.087% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.455/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.454% at NIS 3.819/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.60%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.72% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.74%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.62% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.26%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.65% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.32%.

Few shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.31% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2020

