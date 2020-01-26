search
Sun: Teva declines as TASE corrects downwards

26 Jan, 2020 18:15
Teva, Delek and Israel Chemicals led the declines today as NICE Systems bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.92%, to 1,719.96 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.06% to 1,661.73 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.63%, to 427.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 357.18 points. Turnover totaled NIS 774.8 million in equities and NIS 1.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.087% lower on Friday, at NIS 3.455/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.454% at NIS 3.819/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 7.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.60%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 4.72% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.74%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.62% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.26%. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.65% and Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.32%.

Few shares on the Tel Aviv 35 Index rose today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.41% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) rose 0.31% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.10%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 26, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

